Tuesday’s business headlines

Jet fuel prices at highest level in more than 13 years

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven jet fuel prices up to the highest level in more than 13 years.

Some analysts expect airlines to trim first-quarter profit and revenue estimates this month.

Airlines are limited in how much they can raise fares as they chase passengers returning to the skies.

U.S. wheat future break record highs

U.S. wheat futures have climbed past record highs set in 2008.

Fears about the absence of Russian or Ukrainian wheat from the world export is driving prices higher.

This could drive up the cost of breads, cakes and pastries.

Russia is the world’s leading exporter of wheat.

Hackers gain access to Samsung Galaxy source code

Samsung said hackers breached its internal company data, gaining access to some source codes of Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones.

Hacking group Lapsus$ claimed over the weekend via its Telegram channel that it has stolen 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source code.

Samsung said it does not anticipate any impact to its business or customers.

Apple to unveil new products Tuesday

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, iPads and Macs today when the company holds its first event of 2022.

A new version of the lower-cost iPhone se is expected. The new iPhone se will include 5G capability, stronger cameras and a more powerful processor, according to Bloomberg.

Also expected – an iPad Air that adds 5G, as well as the faster chip and upgraded FaceTime features.

Sony releases new versions of Walkman

Sony is releasing two new versions of its iconic music player, the Walkman.

The new players start at $1,600, and can cost as much as $3,200 for a gold-plated model.

The most recent models in the Walkman line feature high-end components intended to “help you get the most out of your music.”