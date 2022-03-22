Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Pay increasing faster for women

Wage growth for American women is increasing at a faster rate than for men.

The Wall Street Journal says the reason is women-dominant industries that shut down early in the pandemic are reopening.

These are leisure and hospitality, restaurants and salons.

Indiana good state for doctors

Indiana is a good state to be a doctor.

WallettHub ranked states based on pay and costs to be a physician.

Indiana had the second-highest wage for doctors of any state.

Indiana’s malpractice insurance costs and state medical board oversight were also favorable.

Some Facebook users locked out

Facebook users are being locked out of their accounts for failing to respond to a message some mistook for spam.

A notice was sent to selected accounts deemed at particular risk from hackers, telling them to enable an enhanced security feature called Facebook Protect.

Many were given a March 17 deadline to do it.

Facebook Protect is a special monitoring program for people at heightened risk of being targeted by hackers.

This includes those working in human rights, journalists and government officials.

Dating app launched for single parents

Match has launched a dating app called Stir for single parents.

It is meant for connecting single parents, a community of 20 million in the U.S. who are often underserved on mainstream dating apps.