Tuesday’s business headlines

More people buying electric scooters

Sky-high gasoline prices, new commuting habits and a tough car-buying market are sending more people shopping for electric scooters.

The Wall Street Journal reports e-scooter sales are up 60-70% compared to a year ago.

Auto sales slumping

U.S. auto sales are slumping as less affluent buyers walk away.

Cox Automotive says chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market.

U.S. to become leading natural gas supplier

One analyst predicts the U.S. will emerge as the world’s leading liquified natural gas supplier this year.

S&P’s Sdan Yergin says Russia’s status as an energy superpower is dwindling.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union is looking to cut its dependency on imports of the county’s gas by two-thirds and end fossil fuel imports by 2027.

Walmart removing cigarettes from some stores

Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmarts, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Walmart has rolled out more self-checkout registers, as well as other items such as grab-and-go food or candy sold near the front of stores in place of tobacco products.

The shift comes after years of debate at Walmart about cigarettes, which U.S. health officials say are linked to 480,000 deaths in the country each year and are complex for big-box retailers to sell because of regulations.