Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Comcast looking for employees in Indiana

Comcast recently announced that it is now accepting applications for 300 virtual sales representatives across multiple states, including Indiana.

Comcast also has 50 openings for bilingual representatives who are fluent in English and Spanish. Hiring for the available positions is aiming to begin possibly as early as this month and will continue through June, according to a release.

Mortgage rates jump to 4.67%

Mortgage rates jump again, now edging toward 5%.

30-year fixed rates jumped by 25 basis points to 4.67%. It was the highest mortgage rate since December 2018.

Refinance applications continued to fall, with application volume down 60% from last year.

Thousands of smoke, carbon monoxide alarms recalled

Thousands of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms sold nationwide at Walmart and other stores are being recalled.

The problem is they could fail to warn homeowners of hazardous levels of carbon monoxide.

The alarms are universal security instruments two-in-one photo electric smoke and fire plus carbon monoxide alarm.

Elon Musk joins Twitter board of directors

Twitter shares up again today about 6% on news that Elon Musk will now join the company’s board of directors. So yesterday, it was announced that he would take a 9 % stake in the company.

This position to be on the board puts him at an even greater position to make some changes at the company.

32% of Gen Z, 28% of millennials job searching

New research says about half of Gen Z and millennials would rather be unemployed than unhappy in a job.

The Randstad study says 32% of Gen Z and 20% of millennials say they are currently looking for a job new job.