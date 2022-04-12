Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

New inflation report just released

New inflation numbers are a little higher than expected.

Inflation came in 8.5% year-over-year.

That’s the biggest yearly jump we’ve seen since December 1981.

This is measuring food and gas and housing.

Gas prices decreasing nationwide

GasBuddy says the national average for a gallon of gas continues to retreat.

It’s now $4.11 a gallon.

It hit a record high of $4.33 a gallon on March 11.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $3.91, down from $4.24 a month ago.

Krispy Kreme pegging donut prices to gas prices

Krispy Kreme is pegging its donut prices to a gallon of gas.

Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.

Each week, the chain will use Monday’s national average gas price to set the promotional cost for its donuts.

Costco ending special COVID hours for seniors

Costco will end its special COVID hours for seniors on Saturday.

The extended hours, put in place early in the pandemic, were meant for seniors and vulnerable people to shop with fewer crowds.

Indiana ranks as 17th most-stressed state

Indiana ranks 17th most-stressed out state.

WalletHub says the Hoosier State ranked on the high side for health and safety related stress.

On the plus side, Indiana did rank high for affordable housing, which relieved some stress.