Tuesday’s business headlines

Oil prices drop

Oil prices dropped the most since March.

The EU looked set to weaken its sanctions package on Russia, while Saudi Arabia cut its prices in a sign of flagging demand.

Gas prices, though, rose and are getting close to record highs.

Consumers expect inflation rate to rise 6.3% by next year

Consumers expect the price of everyday goods to stay elevated in the coming years according to a survey from the Federal Reserve.

The median expectation is that the inflation rate will be up 6.3% one year from now.

The survey comes days before the labor department releases the latest consumer price index reading, which is expected to be another doozy.

20 internet providers to improve subsidized high-speed internet plans

Twenty internet providers, including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon agreed to improve subsidized high-speed internet plans to low income households.

The moves would boost the roughly year-old affordable connectivity program.

The consumers would get a 30 dollar a month discount.

40% of bitcoin investors underwater

40% of Bitcoin investors are now underwater, according to new data from Glassnode.

Bitcoin is off nearly 55% from its November peak, as it has fallen with stocks this year.

Target tests nail-painting robot

Target is testing robotic kiosks that automatically paint a user’s fingernails in about 10 minutes.

The robotic nail technician is the creation of San Francisco-based Clockwork, which is testing the product in Target stores in San Francisco and Minneapolis. The tech will soon come to Dallas-Fort Worth.

To paint your nails, Clockwork’s machines rely on cameras, data, and algorithms.