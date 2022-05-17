Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Employees suing Bob Evans over low wages

Bob Evan employees are suing over low wages. The complaint accuses the chain of violating state and federal minimum wage laws by paying servers in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee so little their work amounted to “forced labor.”

The plaintiffs say Bob Evans illegally paid them less than the minimum wage for such work as cleaning bathrooms and making biscuits – which don’t generate tips and aren’t exempt from the minimum wage. James Roberts, Bob Evans’ general counsel, said the company had no comment.

Musk says Twitter deal won’t move forward until bot issue settled

Elon Musk said this morning that the Twitter deal can’t move forward until the “Bot” issue is settled. Musk says the Twitter deal at lower price is ‘not out of the question’.

The price of Twitter slide on those comments and is now lower than where it was before musk made the offer.

More scammers preying on renters online

Scammers are preying on renters online, and real estate agents say the situation seems to be getting worse. Often, scammers take real listings of properties for sale or rent and repost them with under-market rent, then try to get people to send them money for the property.

Realtors say one way to avoid scams is to search for the address online to verify whether it is for rent or sale elsewhere.

Study shows video games can improve cognitive functions

A recent review of more than a decade’s worth of gaming studies found that adolescent and young adult gamers outperformed non-gamers in a number of cognitive functions.

They were better able to switch between visual tasks, divide their attention between different moving objects and remember the location of hidden objects. Other screen habits, though, including watching short, fast-paced videos such as those on TikTok, have been linked to shortened attention spans.

Poll finds more than half of Americans want “comfort” TV

A poll found more than half of America wants ‘comfort’ TV and movies. TV was ahead of other methods that might seem more common, such as meditation or taking a bubble bath.

Research company Onepoll, on behalf of streamer Philo, concluded that 55% of American adults use “comfort” television and movies to self-soothe and distract themselves from anxiety or stress.