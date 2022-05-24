Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gov. Holcomb: State economy “humming like an IndyCar engine”

Governor Eric Holcomb says the state’s economy is “humming like an IndyCar engine” thanks to global market interest in advanced manufacturing.

He spoke to Fox Business from the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, and says the state is overperforming right now, beating all expectations.

Anthem ranks as largest Indiana-based company

Anthem is the biggest Indiana-based company according to annual revenue.

That’s according to Fortune in it’s annual list of the 500 largest U.S. companies.

Anthem was 20th nationwide.

Eli Lilly was second and Cummins third.

Walmart had the largest annual revenue of any business in the U.S.

Elon Musk considers turning Twitter into super app

Elon Musk says he’d consider turning Twitter into a super app with a strong payments focus and pointed to WeChat as a “good model.”

A vast user base and ties to commerce could make Twitter a good super app contender.

Foreign apps combine ecommerce, finance, transportation and more, but no U.S. apps do that yet.

Zoom sales slow as offices reopen

Zoom sales slowed as more people go back to the office.

Zoom is pivoting to some products that promote hybrid-work setups as more workers are splitting time between working in the office and at home.

Zoom stock is down 51% so far this year after soaring in 2020 during the pandemic.

Reebok unveils shoes designed for people with disabilities

The new Reebok collection features two sneakers that are designed for easy entry and exit for people with disabilities.

The $90 Nanoflex Parafit TR are trainers that feature a mesh upper, side zipper, and heel pull tab. Meanwhile, the $65 club MEMT Parafit are lifestyle sneakers with an extra 4e wide fit, side zipper, and leather upper.

Both shoes feature high-abrasion rubber outsoles for better traction.