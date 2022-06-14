Business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by 0.75%

Overnight we are higher by more than 100 points.

But, the Fed may have to do something it hasn’t done since 1994 to tame inflation.

It may have to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percent-a large one time increase.

American Airlines regional carriers increase pilot pay

American Airlines regional carriers, Piedmont and Envoy, hiked pilot pay more than 50% as shortage persists.

Pilot attrition is rampant at airlines and its hurt growth and led to canceled flights.

Service workers experiencing unpredictable schedules

A majority of food service and retail workers in the U.S. experience unpredictable schedules.

That’s according to the shift project, a Harvard Kennedy school data source for service sector schedules.

The study found 64% of workers received less than two weeks’ notice of their forthcoming work schedule and 36% were scheduled a closing shift with an opening shift the following day.

Revlon prepares to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Revlon is preparing to file for Chapter 11 protection as soon as next week after struggling for years with too much debt, stiff competition in the cosmetics business and more recent inflation and supply-chain pressures.

The cosmetics maker, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s Macandrews & Forbes, has been in restructuring talks with top-ranking lenders ahead of debt payments that begin next year.

Indiana ranked as 40th most fun state

WalletHub ranks the state 40th.

Indiana ranked in the middle for nightlife, lost points for lack of national parks and skiing facilities.

California was the top “fun” state.