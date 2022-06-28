Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan, File/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

OPEC to make decision on increasing crude oil production

OPEC meets once again this week.

OPEC will whether to pump more crude oil into the market to tame runaway prices.

The only countries that are able to pump more oil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have said that the oil market is balanced and that there is no need to produce more.

20% of American IBM employees are in the office 3 days or more a week

Only 20% of IBM’s U.S. employees are in the office for three days a week or more.

IBM’s CEO added that he does not see a scenario where the balance ever gets back to over 60% of workers in the office, more often than not.

Meanwhile, Placer.ai says office workers in New York, Chicago and San Francisco aren’t returning to the office in significant numbers.

Workers want fewer on-screen zoom meetings

Bosses want video call cameras on, but workers may have a strong argument against appearing on screen when they don’t want to.

However, millions of workers spend hours each day on video calls, exhausting themselves trying to decode colleagues’ body language or distracted by their own image on screen.

Experts say sometimes turning off cameras could improve worker wellbeing and makes meetings more efficient.

Amazon plans to hold second Prime Day event

Amazon plans to hold a second shopping event for prime members, this one in the fourth quarter.

CNBC reports the company recently began notifying select third-party merchants of a “prime fall” deal event via its internal seller portal.

Amazon’s summer Prime Days are scheduled for July 12 and 13.

Chick-fil-A testing express drive-thru lane

Chick-fil-A is testing an express drive-thru lane just for customers who order ahead on the Chick-fil-A app.

“Drive-thru express” is being tested at 60 restaurants nationwide and could expand to more restaurants next year.

Chick-fil-A said its new drive-thru lane “could be the quickest and easiest way to order and pick up a meal.”