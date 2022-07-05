Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Airlines getting back on track after thousands of cancellations

U.S. airlines canceled over 1,200 flights from Friday to Sunday over the July Fourth holiday weekend. Bad weather and staffing issues contributed to the holiday weekend chaos. Monday had far fewer cancellations, signaling that airlines are bouncing back from a difficult weekend.

Global computer chip shortage easing

Autoblog, which covers the auto industry, says the demand for computer chips may be ramping down just as quickly as it ramped up two years ago when the pandemic hit. That caused demand for laptop computers and smartphones to explode, which sucked up the supply of chips and left too few for automakers just as cars are becoming more and more like computers on wheels.

Bloomberg: Biden considering rollbacks of some U.S. tariffs

President Joe Biden may announce as soon as this week a rollback of some U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods to try to curtail inflation.

Bloomberg says he is still considering it. If tariffs are rolled back, it would impact such things as wine, pork, nuts, soybeans, wheat, and beef.

Crosby, Stills & Nash back on Spotify

Singers David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash returned to Spotify months after pulling their music from the streaming platform in protest over comments by podcaster Joe Rogan.

Billboard reports the group will donate proceeds to COVID-19 charities for at least a month.