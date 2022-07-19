Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

GasBuddy: Gas prices could increase again

The analysts at GasBuddy warn that gas prices may go back up.

The national average for a gallon of gas slipped slightly to $4.52 from $4.53 the day before, according to AAA.

But, one GasBuddy analyst warns that there are “still a lot of potential challenges,” including hurricane season and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Amazon redesigns Prime Video

Amazon is giving Prime Video its biggest redesign in years.

The company is now rolling out a new Prime Video experience for Android and connected living room devices, including smart TVs, Fire TV streaming hardware, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and game consoles.

Amazon says the experience has been designed to be “less busy and overwhelming for customers.”

Snapchat launches web-based version of app

Zoom has a new competitor – Snapchat.

On Monday, the company launched a web-based version of the popular messaging app.

Snapchat said its app hosts more than 100 million video calls each month with up to 15 participants each.

LinkedIn: 60% say definition of “professionalism” has changed

Considering a tattoo? It may not be bad for your career after all.

Gen z and millennials don’t think tattoos should be a big deal in the workplace, and new research from LinkedIn backs them up.

LinkedIn found about 60% of working Americans say that the definition of what’s considered “professional” has changed since the start of the pandemic.

Toys “R” Us to open in every Macy’s department store

Toys “R” Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.

Toys “R” us will be in every Macy’s department store in the United States in the next few months as part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s parent company, WHP Global.

The toy stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in larger ones.