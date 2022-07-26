Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Survey: Four in 10 adults say it’s more difficult to pay bills

The share of Americans who report having difficulties paying their bills has surpassed its 2020 pandemic peak, according to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Four in ten adults said it has been “somewhat or very difficult” to cover usual household expenses.

Walmart: Rising food prices are starting to affect spending habits

Walmart says rising food prices are starting to affect people’s spending habits.

The company warned that customers are not buying as much clothing and other merchandise because of high food and fuel costs.

Walmart says it expects consumers to be cautious about spending for the rest of the year.

Online algorithms change final prices in stores

If you’ve shopped online recently, you may have had this experience: You find an item, add it to your cart, and then when you get around to paying, the price has increased.

You can thank pricing algorithms.

These computer programs look at factors such as supply, demand, and the prices competitors are charging, and then adjust the price in real-time. NPR is reporting that some are calling for greater regulation of these algorithms.

Lilly partners with Triastek for 3D-printed drugs

3D printing firm Triastek has partnered with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company to develop 3D-printed oral gastrointestinal drugs.

Triastek is a Chinese company that deals primarily with 3D-printed pharmaceuticals.

One advantage to this is that 3D printing allows for a different mix of active ingredients and allows for drug release control that can help with side effects.