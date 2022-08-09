Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: Pay gap begins when men and women graduate college

A new study shows the pay gap emerges between men and women soon after they joined the workforce, even among those receiving the same degree from the same school, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The data, which cover about 1.7 million graduates, showed that median pay for men exceeded that for women three years after graduation nearly 75% of the time.

Tyson Foods: Chicken demand growing

Inflation-weary shoppers are leaving pricey steaks on the grocery store shelf and switching to chicken.

Tyson Foods says demand for chicken is “extremely strong,” while demand for its higher-priced cuts of beef has softened.

Meme stock mania returns to the stock market

Meme stock mania has returned to the stock market.

Shares of movie theater chain AMC, video game retailer GameStop and struggling home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond soared Monday.

An army of traders has galvanized on Reddit to support these meme stocks — even though there are serious questions about the companies businesses.

All three firms are expected to lose money this year and next.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes the seventh-highest grossing film of all time

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still breaking records, passing both “Jurassic World” and “Titanic” this week to become the seventh-highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

The sequel to the 1986 hit — already Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film and first-ever billion-dollar movie — has earned $662.5 million in the U.S. since its May 27 release.