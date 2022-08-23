Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

50% of Indianapolis home sales drop in price

50% of Indianapolis homes for sale had a price cut in July, according to data from Redfin.

Redfin says that compared with 30% in July of 2021.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp down inflation have sent mortgage rates above 5% and effectively put the brakes on the housing market.

Coffee and pastry shops avoid inflation

Coffee and pastry shops are avoiding the inflation hit that restaurants have seen.

Analysts, economists, and coffee drinkers say it’s the pleasure of relatively small indulgences during a time of belt-tightening.

MoviePass to relaunch over Labor Day

Moviepass will relaunch in test form on Labor Day. The only way to access the service is to sign up on a waitlist that opens Thursday.

The first users who come off the waitlist can choose among three monthly pricing tiers: $10, $20, or $30 per month. Each tier gives credits to see a certain number of movies.

First two episodes of Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” will be shown in select theaters

The first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will air in select theaters two days ahead of its Sept. 2 debut on Amazon Prime Video.

With a record-setting price tag of $1 billion, it is the most expensive TV show ever made.

Several orchards delay opening due to drought

Several orchards opened for the season this weekend, while others are delaying a few weeks due to this year’s drought.

The orchards, mainly in the Midwest and west, say the apples need more time to ripen.

Many activities, like orchard tours and celebrations, have been delayed for a week or so to Labor Day.