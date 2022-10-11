Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Russian hacking group takes U.S. airport websites offline

The websites of multiple us airports were taken offline Monday, with a pro-Russian hacking group claiming responsibility.

According to tech website BleepingComputer, the group known as “killnet” launched a distributed denial-of-service attack, making the affected airports’ websites unavailable.

The affected airports included Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport.

Indianapolis International Airport was not impacted by the hack.

FBI: Elderly Americans scammed out of $1.7B in 2021

The FBI is raising the alarm on elder fraud after thousands of retirees were scammed out of nearly $2 billion in 2021.

The FBI says over 90,000 elderly Americans were scammed out of $1.7 billion last year, an increase in elderly fraud from the previous year.

Increasingly, scammers key in on individuals who are not digitally savvy to bilk them out of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams.

Verizon launches new home safety technology

Verizon announced the launch of two new home technologies: home awareness and device identification.

Home awareness uses wifi sensing technology to detect motion and report activity in your home via the My FIOS app; with device ID, customers can monitor their home network for new or previously-unrecognized devices.

Hulu raises subscription prices

Hulu raised prices for its ad-supported and ad-free subscription tiers on Monday by $1 and $2 per month.

The latest pricing change comes after Disney raised the price of espn+ to $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, on Aug. 23.

Ad-supported Hulu will now cost $7.99 per month, while Hulu without ads is now $12.99 per month.