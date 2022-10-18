Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Bloomberg: Economists warn of recession

Bloomberg surveyed economists on the chance of a U.S. recession and 100% of those surveyed said they expect a contraction in the country’s economy.

Tightening financial conditions, persistent inflation, and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve pressing ahead with rate hikes are raising the risk of inflation.

Union opposes Kroger-Albertsons merger

The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger, announced Friday, is drawing union opposition.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union is against the merger, saying it will create a monopoly in the grocery industry for many communities.

Colorado’s attorney general has also scrutinized the deal.

Starbucks sued over racial discrimination

Conservative legal nonprofit America First Legal filed a civil rights complaint against coffee giant Starbucks over its alleged “racially discriminatory hiring practices.”

Specifically, the lawsuit mentions the coffee giant’s hiring practices and professional events held only for employees who were Black, indigenous, or a person of color.

Neither Starbucks nor the EEOC immediately responded to Fox Business’ requests for comment.

Report: Cost of Halloween candy up 13% since last year

Halloween is almost here, but the price of candy might be the scariest thing about the holiday.

The cost of a bag of trick-or-treat sweets has gone up 13% since last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s the biggest year-over-year jump in candy prices since the CPI began recording it.