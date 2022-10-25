Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Unilever recalls popular brands of dry shampoo due to cancer-causing chemical

Unilever recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer.

The recall also covers brands such as Nexxus, Suave, TRESemmé, and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to the FDA.

Apple raises subscription prices

Apple on Monday increased monthly and annual subscription prices for its streaming services Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Apple says the price increase for Apple Music was because of increased music licensing costs.

A monthly individual subscription to Apple Music now costs $10.99, versus the previous price of $9.99.

Access to Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, $2 more than the previous price.

Analysts: Some tech investors losing confidence in Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg’s multi-billion dollar Metaverse investment is drawing ire from at least one prominent tech investor.

Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter telling parent company Meta it has “lost the confidence of investors.”

Gerstner suggests layoff and limiting the company’s Metaverse investment to help Meta regain “focus.”

Rent gains starting to slow in some regions

America’s renters have had enough and it’s showing in the cost of rent.

Rent gains are starting to slow in many parts of the country as renters balk at increases.

It’s a dramatic reversal from just a few months ago, when people were fighting over a limited supply of apartments, getting on waitlists, or paying multiple application fees to land one home.

Survey: 3 in 5 Americans think their pet is smarter than the average person

Three in 5 Americans hold their pet’s intelligence in pretty high esteem, according to a new survey by OnePoll on behalf of Pet Honesty.

The survey found the same number of Americans prefer to include their pet in family group photos more than half the time, and 45% of pet owners reported buying some kind of supplement for their pets.