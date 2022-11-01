Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headline with Jane King.

Simon, Lilly to report earnings

Simon and Eli Lilly both reported their quarterly earnings today.

Simon is expected to show strong results and update investors on the improving lease environment, and customers preferred way to shop-in store or online.

We’ll also get a preview of the important holiday quarter. Eli Lilly also turns over their numbers and investors will look for an update on what could be its blockbuster obesity drug.

Federal Reserve to announce another rate hike

U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear today.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce it’s 6th rate hike to stem inflation when it wraps up its meeting tomorrow.

Rising interest rates have already cooled the housing market and made other debt more expensive.

Delta pilots vote to authorize strike

Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if contract talks between the carrier and the union don’t lead to an agreement.

Pilots for U.S. carriers have recently picketed at major airports to demand better contracts as the industry returns to profitability.

Foster Farms

Meanwhile, Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic.

The possibly contaminated chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers.

The dow closes lower on Monday, but still posts best month since 1976.

The dow was up nearly 14% for the month.