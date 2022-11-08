Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Midterm elections will impact stock market

Tuesday’s midterm elections will determine how stocks will trade in everything from energy companies to cannabis stocks.

Fossil fuels are expected to get a boost with Republican wins, while clean energy would benefit from wins by Democrats.

Capital market company Strategas predicts that cannabis stocks could benefit from a Democrat-backed loosening of pot regulations, while security companies may rise with Republican majorities.

In general, markets may like less government spending, as it has contributed to high inflation.

Consumer confidence in U.S. housing market drops to lowest level ever recorded

Consumer confidence in the U.S. housing market has plunged to the lowest level on record as steep mortgage rates crush demand.

Fannie May says that in October, just 16% of consumers felt it was a good time to buy a house.

That figure is the lowest on record since the survey began in 2011.

AMC turning some theaters into zoom conference spaces

AMC Theatres will transform some theaters into huge Zoom videoconferencing spaces for 75 to 150 people.

AMC says it will even provide “food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs,” — but that will cost extra.

The theater chain says that when companies are planning a gathering, they can book theaters across the country online so their employees can have a similar experience on the call in 3-hour blocks.