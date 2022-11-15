Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Key inflation report expected Tuesday

A key inflation report, the Producer Price Index, will be released Tuesday.

The PPI measures the change in the price of goods sold by businesses, a cost that often gets passed down to consumers. It’s a leading indicator of consumer price inflation.

Analysts expect the report to show that prices rose by 8.5% from last year.

Report: Fewer Gen Z workers in the U.S. workforce

The U.S. Department of Labor is trying to figure out why so many older Gen Z workers aren’t in the workforce.

Fewer people ages 20 to 24 are working or seeking a job.

In that age group, participation averaged 70% in the latest jobs report, which was lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts say the low rate is not because of school because education enrollment is also lower in that age group.

Target debuts larger stores focused on curbside pickup

Target is now offering shoppers larger stores that have more of a focus on curbside pickup.

Target says its new, larger-format stores optimize additional space and new design elements and at nearly 150,000 square feet, the locations are more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain average.

While the retailer will continue to open stores of all sizes, Target executives say the chain will focus on a larger footprint in the next few years.

The new store format will focus on the popular same-day fulfillment services and deliver on its stores-as-hubs strategy for digital fulfillment.

Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency

Garth Brooks has formally announced his residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

“Garth Brooks/Plus One” will open May 18, 2023, and then continue for 27 dates throughout June, July, November, and December.