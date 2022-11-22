Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Musk says Twitter done with layoffs

Elon Musk is telling remaining Twitter employees that he has no more layoffs ‘planned.’

He also says he won’t move Twitter’s headquarters to Texas. Such a move has been speculated on since Musk’s other companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, have moved operations there.

Rail strike possible after largest union rejects deal

America faces a growing risk of a national rail strike in two weeks.

The rank-and-file members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents the industry’s conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads Monday.

Members of eight of the 12 unions voted in favor of deals and four voted against them.

Experts predict most Thanksgiving air travel in three years

Airlines and airports are preparing for a surge in passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, with the number of travelers expected to hit the highest level in three years.

Travel analysts expect 55 million Americans will take to the roads, skies, and rails for the holiday, with air travel recovering to about 99% of the 2019 levels.

Americans are eager to travel more as the impact of the pandemic eases.

Massive retail crime ring busted

A retail crime ring has been busted as major stores fear rising thefts heading into the holiday shopping season.

Nearly $100 billion was lost to retail thefts in 2021, up 4% from the year before, according to the National Retail Federation.

Record-high salary increases expected in 2023

Employers are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6% next year, the highest expected annual jump in 15 years.

That’s according to the latest international survey from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

Gartner, a management consulting business company, is expecting even larger pay increases next year. Its survey of employers, conducted in September and October, found that companies expect to offer merit increases of 7% on average.