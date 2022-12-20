Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Nearly half of U.S. workers plan to look for new jobs next year

Forty-six percent of American workers will look for a new job in 2023, despite economic uncertainty, according to a report from consulting firm Robert Half International.

Younger workers, those under 25, are the most likely to look for a new gig, the report shows.

Meanwhile, the average American is willing to put themselves through two years of education to make a career switch.

The results of a survey by G-P and OnePoll reveal that nearly one-quarter of Americans would be willing to do more than three years of training if it opened more doors in their career search.

Retailers updating payment systems to offer seamless transactions

Retailers say they are updating their payment systems in-store as shoppers return to brick-and-mortar stores.

The focus is to offer the seamless experience that shoppers are used to online.

E-commerce now makes up 16.4% of all retail shopping, down from 18.8% at the height of the pandemic, according to the National Retail Federation.

Maker of Fortnite to pay $520M in settlement

Epic Games, maker of the hit video game “Fortnite,” has agreed to pay a total of $520 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it misled millions of players, including children and teens, into making unintended purchases in violation of federal law.

As part of the agreement, Epic will pay $275 million to the U.S. government to resolve claims it violated the children’s online privacy protection act.

Disney shares hit 52-week low

Disney shares hit a 52-week low after James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” fell short of box office expectations over the weekend.

The second installment in the “Avatar” movie series brought in $134 million over the weekend, but industry analysts expected the film to bring in $175 million.

Disney stock is down more than 40% in the past year.

Survey: Most Americans expect to spend less on New Year’s Eve plans

More than 75% of Americans expect to spend less on New Year’s Eve plans compared to last year, and 1 in 3 people are planning to make a finance-related New Year’s resolution, according to a new WalletHub survey.

Americans say their top New Year’s money resolutions are saving more money, paying off 20% of credit card debt, and improving their credit scores.