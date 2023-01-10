Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Twitter

Elon Musk turned to Twitter over the past few days to unveil a few new features expected to be rolled out as early as next week.

Some of the enhancements include being able to swipe between recommended and followed tweets, create long form tweets, and bookmark tweets with the touch of a button.

Disney

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, is cracking down on remote work.

He told hybrid corporate employees they will be required to work in the office at least four days per week beginning on March 1.

He told them in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together.

TSA

With all the frustration with air travel, boomerang is looking to make it better.

It uses intelligent AI matching technology airports seamlessly connect travelers with lost items

The TSA estimates that approximately 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints each month.

Gas Prices

Gasbuddy says gasoline prices are now $3.25 per gallon as of Sunday, and above last week’s averages.

U.S. Gasoline demand rose 1.8% last week.

Triple A says the current average price in Central Indiana is $3.23 a gallon.