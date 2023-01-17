Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: Inflation forcing Americans to spend more each month

New research shows Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation.

Moody’s Analytics says families are spending an estimated $82.60 more per month on shelter and $72.01 more on food.

U.S. e-commerce market expected to grow to nearly $2 billion in 2028

The country’s e-commerce payment market is expected to grow to $1.97 billion in 2028, up from $875 billion in 2028.

One reason for the growth? Shopping through a mobile device has become more common.

A study by Researchandmarkets.com found that mobile apps are the leading channel for online grocery shopping, with nearly 80% of American shoppers making grocery purchases through apps in 2021.

Twitter offering free ads in attempt to draw advertisers

Twitter is offering free ads as it tries to woo major brands back to the platform following its purchase by Elon Musk.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports the tech company will match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.

About 1,600 tech workers laid off each day in 2023

An average of 1,600 tech workers have been laid off every day this year — so far — as 91 tech companies worldwide have axed 24,151 jobs just 15 days into 2023, according to numbers from layoffs.fyi cited by Business Insider.

Amazon has laid off 18,000 workers in 2023, while Meta has let go of 11,000 staffers and Salesforce has released 8,000 employees.