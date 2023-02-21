Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indianapolis among the cheapest places to live

Realtor.com says Indianapolis is the 7th cheapest place in the country to buy a home.

The website says the median list price of a home locally is $300,000, while the median down payment is $60,000.

In the past 20 years, wages have not kept pace with home prices. The median household income increased by only $6,000 between 2001 and 2021, and median home sale prices increased by more than $250,000 in that same time frame, according to the Federal Reserve.

Report: Kroger asks employees who quit to come back

Kroger workers who quit are getting texts and emails from the company, asking them to come back, according to a report by Fortune magazine.

The Wall Street Journal says the company has tried hard since the pandemic ended to stay in touch with ex-employees and has seen a significant number of them return.

United Airlines plans to make it easier for families to fly

United Airlines says it will make it easier for families to book seats with their children for free.

United will show parents — or other adult travelers accompanying a child younger than 12 — options to purchase “preferred” as well as economy seats at the time of booking so the family can sit together.

The airline says the change to its seat map feature will go into effect early next month.

Meta plans to launch paid subscription service

Facebook’s parent company is launching the Meta Verified subscription service.

Meta plans to test the program in Australia and New Zealand starting at $11.99 per month.

Executives say the aim of Meta Verified is to increase security and authenticity across the company’s services.

Report: Parenting linked to how you feel at work

The way you feel about your job is directly linked to the way you parent, The Washington Post reports, and the stakes are high — especially in a child’s early years.

Parents who are sufficiently supported in the first year post-childbirth are likely to see “better cognitive and social outcomes and mental health for that child six years down the road,” according to a study conducted by developmental psychologist Maureen Perry-Jenkins. Creativity and excitement at work are also linked to behaviorally healthier children.