INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Rents fall as new apartments hit the market

Apartment rents fell in every major metropolitan area in the United States over the past six months through January.

That trend is expected to continue this year as the biggest delivery of new apartments in nearly 40 years is slated for 2023.

Renters with new leases in January paid a median rent that was 3.5% lower than they would have paid last August, according to Apartment List.

New AI To be featured on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta will create a new product group inside the company focused on “generative AI,” a new set of techniques that allow computers to generate text, draw pictures, and create other media that resemble human output.

The AI will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

UK firm: Millions of jobs at risk of AI replacement

A UK consulting firm, Netvoucher Codes, says millions of jobs are at some risk from artificial intelligence.

The jobs most vulnerable are cashiers, customer service representatives, and bookkeepers.

In contrast, nearly 16 million job sector roles are likely to use AI to increase productivity.

McDonald’s expands Krispy Kreme test to 160 Kentucky locations

McDonald’s is expanding its test with Krispy Kreme to approximately 160 restaurants in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.

Last October, 9 McDonald’s restaurants started selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts to test how the menu experiment affected their operations.

The burger chain has also been leaning into coffee — a common pairing with doughnuts — to encourage diners to visit more frequently.

‘Bare Minimum Monday trend emerges

Bare minimum mMondays are a TikTok trend being embraced by young workers.

It’s when workers put in the least amount of work on Mondays to get through the day.