Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Rocket Mortgage offers 1% down home loan program

Rocket Mortgage rolled out a conventional 1% down home loan program. It comes on the heels of rival United Wholesale Mortgage rolling out a similar program.

Dubbed one+, a buyer who’s purchasing a single-family home can qualify for a mortgage with as little as 1% down if their income is equal to or less than 80% of their area’s median income. Applicants must also have a FICO score of 620 or better.

Beef, chicken prices lower than last Memorial Day

Beef and chicken prices are lower this Memorial Day than they were in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sam’s Club, which offers rotisserie chickens just like rival Costo, is offering $15 off membership for Memorial Day.

Company finds way to definitively diagnose endometriosis

Aspira Women’s Health says it has found a way to diagnose definitely endometriosis.

Aspira CEO Nicole Sandford says endometriosis can cause severe pain and impact fertility.

“The opportunity for us is significant. When you think about the number of woman who currently may have endometriosis, that’s an immediate need for a diagnostic tool to help them understand if the source of their pain is endometriosis,” Sandford said.

With a definite diagnosis, it will be easier for patients to get insurance to cover the expensive treatments for endometriosis.

Walmart to begin offering pet telehealth

Walmart is partnering with veterinary telehealth provider Pawp to offer Walmart+ subscribers free access to virtual veterinarians for a year beginning today.

The company looks to better compete with Amazon and hold on to higher-income customers by making its subscription service more valuable.

Some veterinarians say pet telehealth could be risky for animals, while others say it helps bridge the access to care amid a nationwide vet shortage.

Economic impact of beer in Indiana: $6.2 billion

Beer is making a billion-dollar impact on Indiana, even as consumers dabble with canned cocktails and hard seltzer.

The malt beverage industry contributed $6.2 billion in economic output to Indiana in 2022, according to a report from the Beer Institute. The industry, directly and indirectly, supports 35,000 jobs in the state.