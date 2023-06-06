Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Royal Caribbean sees an increase in demand

Royal Caribbean says it sees strong demand for cruises into 2025 and the Chief Executive Officer says the company is seeing more people that are new to cruising than in 2019.

Guests are also a bit younger than pre-pandemic levels.

Report: buybuy Baby likely to survive

Even as its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, goes under, buybuy Baby is likely to survive.

Analysts believe that as part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy reorganization, the company will look to sell the largest specialty baby-product retailer in the nation, which Bed Bath & Beyond acquired in 2007.

CNBC reports that buybuy Baby is already seeing interest from outside suitors.

Labor shortage at west coast ports

The union and management at the west coast ports have been negotiating for a year, without success.

The west coast is the busiest coast for imports from Asia and bring in clothing, toys, and other items.

Report: Dry conditions a ‘concern’ in the Midwest

Dry conditions are starting to be a concern across the Midwest.

The national weather service says a “flash drought” could be headed for parts of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Pennsylvania has also recorded dry conditions.

Father’s Day gift prices up this year

Father’s Day gifts price tags may be higher than last year, according to new data from Ecommerce Accelerator Pattern. It found grill top pans are up 32% over the past year.

Golf pants, ties, and watches are also up 10 to 15%. Ecommerce Accelerator Pattern analyzed Amazon data over the past year.