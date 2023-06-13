Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly to open new campus in Boston

Lilly is slated to open its new, 334,000-square-foot research and development campus in Boston’s seaport district just over a year from now, with around 700 employees working from the site. The so-called lilly institute for genetic medicine builds on the work the company has done in RNA-based drugs for the last several years in the area.

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug

A food and drug administration panel has unanimously approved the use of Lecanemab to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The expert panel described the results of a clinical trial of Lecanemab as “robust” and “clear and consistent. Their approval means the medication, which is sold under the brand name Leqembi, should get full FDA approval by July 6, giving hope to the 6.5 million people affected by Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder that gets worse over time.

The S&P 500 jumped to the highest in 13 months on Monday as traders hoped the federal reserve will skip hiking rates when the central bank decides on policy.

7-Eleven’s Slurpee is about to look a whole lot different

The fresh cup design, part of the retailer’s “anything flows” advertising campaign, features “eccentric colors and eclectic vibes” paired with a new logo of a large “S.”