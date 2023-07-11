Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon Prime day begins today

Amazon’s Prime days begins today.

The sale isn’t the catalyst for the stock that it once was. In fact, in the past few years, Amazon stock fell the week of Prime days.

Hoosiers spend at least at $72.87, according to data gathered by Upgraded Points.

AMC sells 20K same-day tickets for Barbie, Oppenheimer

AMC theaters this week announced that more than 20,000 members of its AMC stubs loyalty program have purchased tickets to watch the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer on the same day.

It’s being called Barbenheimer. Both movies are released July 21.

CFPB wants credit card late fees dropped to $8

Credit card late fees could be slashed. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed cutting the late fee to $8.

Right now, they can run as high as $41.

The banking industry is against the proposed rules.

Bud Light out of America’s top 10 beers list

Bud Light no longer ranks among America’s top 10 beers. The brand fell from its spot as the ninth most popular beer last year to its current spot at 14.

Unsold electric cars piling up on dealer lots

Cox Automotive experts highlighted the swelling electric vehicle inventories during a recent midyear industry review for journalists and industry stakeholders.

EV sales, which account for about 6.5% of the U.S. Auto market so far this year, are expected to surpass 1 million units for the first time in 2023.

The nationwide supply of EVs in stock has swelled nearly 350% this year, to more than 92,000 units.