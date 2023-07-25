Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Fed Reserve to begin two day meeting Tuesday

The Federal Reserve will likely signal it is not done hiking interest rates. The board begins a two day meeting Tuesday and will announce their decision Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures could drive up gas prices

Analysts at GasBuddy say high temperatures could drive up gas prices. They say high temperatures can increase tropical storm activity, resulting in inflated costs.

It could also lead to less travel and that would reduce demand and prices for gas.

Average parent to spend $489 on school supplies

The average parent will spend $489 on school supplies this year, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 parents with school age kids found half plan to save as much money as possible by buying school supplies earlier than usual, while 45% will turn to meal prepping and planning.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Stasher, the survey also found budget conscious parents will get creative with meal prep — 44% will revamp leftovers for the next day’s lunch.

Spotify premium increasing to $10.99 per month

The price of Spotify Premium is increasing in the U.S. The subscription will now cost $10.99 a month.

The price of the duo and family subscriptions are also going up.

Spotify’s increase isn’t entirely unexpected, considering every other major music streaming service has announced a price increase in recent months

Americans building fewer pools

Americans are getting more price sensitive and that’s hitting the pool industry.

Other factors such as abnormal weather and leftover supplies from past seasons have decelerated an industry that enjoyed a robust boom amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pool products retailer, Leslie’s, for example, has seen its stock plunge more than 41% over the last month.

The company cut its profit outlook for the year.