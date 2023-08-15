Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Nearly one-third of parents say their child doesn’t know enough about money

More than a third of parents worry that their child does not understand the value of money.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll for Bok Financial, found that nearly a third of parents said their child doesn’t learn enough about money in school.

Respondents believe money habits begin to form at 15 years old. 84% said having a job in high school is important for teaching teens about financial responsibility.

Business travel to reach pre-pandemic levels next year

Business travel is expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels next year. The Global Business Travel Association’s annual outlook says spending has accelerated faster than the group had forecast last year on more stable global economic conditions.

Duke Energy customers could see higher bills

Duke energy customers could soon see higher energy bills. The company has proposed rate increases that would happen in increments over a three year span.

If approved, the hike could cost a typical home nearly $26 more per month by 2025.

Hawaiian electric stock tumbles 13-year low

Hawaiian electric’s stock tumbled to a 13 year low on Monday.

It plunged more than 40% after a class action lawsuit alleged that Maui’s devastating wildfires were caused by the utility’s energized power lines that were knocked down by strong winds.

Hawaiian electric says it does not have a formal shut off program in place, and precautionary shutoffs have to be arranged with first responders because electricity powers the pumps that provide the water needed for firefighting.

It has not yet been determined what started the wildfire.

Nearly half of pet parents confused about care

A study conducted by Onepoll with Stella & Chewy’s, maker of raw and raw inspired pet food, the survey found that nearly half of pet parents agreed that it can be hard to know how to best care for their pet with all of the different information available.

Most know their pet has a set daily routine especially dogs.