Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

American Airlines fined for tarmac delays

American Airlines just received the largest fine ever for keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane.

The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane.

Google Flights unveils new feature

Google Flights will release a new feature that will help travelers better determine the right time to book.

Rolling out this week, the company is debuting new insights that will leverage historical trend data that lets consumers see when prices have typically been lowest to their chosen destination on their selected dates.

Amazon raises free shipping threshold for some customers

Amazon is raising its free shipping threshold for some customers.

To qualify for free shipping, non-prime members typically have to purchase an order totaling at least $25. The e-commerce giant has raised that minimum to $35.

Amazon says it has more than 200 million prime members across 25 countries, and the shifting goalposts for free shipping could drive more consumers to pay the roughly $140 annual fee to join its prime service.

Diesel prices rise to highest level in months

Diesel prices have risen to their highest levels since March and are showing no immediate signs of easing their upward trend.

The cost of diesel is a hidden tax on all the goods and services the consumer buys as it’s the fuel for farmers and truckers. It could drive up prices for holiday gifts.

Target debuts fall-themed products

Target has a new assortment of fall-themed products available in stores and on target.com.

Some of the other new products include a Good & Gather-branded pumpkin spice cold brew, honey pumpkin goat cheese ravioli, and Favorite Day-brand pumpkin spice-dipped sandwich cookies.