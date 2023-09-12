Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

CYBERATTACK PROMPTS MGM RESORTS COMPUTER SHUTDOWN

Over a dozen MGM Hotels and Casinos had to shut down operations due to a cyberattack on its computer systems Sunday.

The company commented that it is an ongoing issue, but their casino gaming floors were still operational.

“We continue to work diligently to resolve this issue.” said MGM in a statement Monday evening.

Some MGM systems were shut down to protect data, and the company launched an internal investigation.

SENATOR WANTS 18% INTEREST RATE CAP ON CREDIT CARDS

Sen. Josh Hawley has plans to introduce legislation that would set an 18% cap on credit card interest rates.

Interest rates for credit cards hit an average above 24% in September, according to Investopedia.

As the levels of credit card debt surpassed %1 trillion. Credit agency Equifax last week reports that low- and middle-income Americans are defaulting on their car and credit card loans.

1 IN 4 COLLEGE SENIORS PLAN TO NEGOTIATE FIRST SALARY

Somew 3 in 4 college seniors who are graduating next year say they’re unsure whether they plan to negotiate their starting salaries. Depending on the offer.

According to a Handshake survey, a college job social media site, students say their main concern is employers rescinding their original offers. Along with concerns that negotiating wages may leave a bad impression.

Remaining 1 in 4 students still plan to “definitely” plan to negotiate.

STELLANTIS: PROGRESS MADE ON UAW TALKS

One Stellantis executive said the company passed a second economic proposal to the UAW Monday morning. Describes significant progress over the weekend in negations ahead of this week’s contract expiration.

Shawn Fain, UAW President, said to “temper” the positive assessment sent out by the company. Described the pace of talks with the Detroit Three as “moving, but very slow.”

The contract expires Thursday at Midnight.

APPLE SET TO UNVEIL NEW IPHONE AND WATCH TODAY

Apple is set to debut a new iPhone 15 Series, along with several other products today.

iPhone 15 is expected to come in 4 variants and mark’s apple’s transition to USB-C charging. It’s also rumored to have 15% more battery life and faster charging.

Some estimate that the Apple Watch 9 will get new processors and colors. There perhaps even a way to 3-D print the watch band.