Tuesday’s business headlines

GAS PRICES CLIMB TO HIGHEST LEVEL OF 2023

Gas prices have climbed to the highest this year on Monday as oil prices push past $92 a barrel. National average for gas became $3.88 a gallon on Monday, according to Triple A, which has been the highest price since Oct. 2022.

This week alone, the price of gas has jumped by five cents.

The current average in Central Indiana is $3.62 a gallon which is a few cents less than a week ago according to Triple A.

CLOROX WARNS OF POTENTIAL SHORTAGE OF WIPES

Clorox warns that a shortage of wipes might be expected once again. The cyberattack that the company endured last month is causing product availability issues.

This will have a material impact on their first quarter earnings.

Other products that Clorox owns include Pine sol, Fresh Start cat litter, and Hidden Valley ranch.

APPLE SEEING STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW IPHONE

Apple claims that it’s seeing strong demand for the new iPhones.

Internal checks suggest the demand is outstripping the supply for the new iPhone, according to Goldman Sachs and Wedbush.

AMAZON PRIME DAY HAPPENING OCT. 10-11

Happening Oct. 10-11 is Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale now dubbed Prime Big Deal Days.

The new Prime Big Deal Days are designed to kick off the early holiday shopping season well ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

MOMS WHO USE SOCIAL MEDIA MORE LIKELY TO FEEL LIKE A BAD PARENT

65% of moms use social media while 26% of moms do not. According to a survey, those that do use social media are more than four times likely to feel like a bad parent.

In a survey conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Intimina, they found that when seeing other moms on TV or social media respondents felt pressured to add things to their daily routines. These changes included things such as exercising, cooking, and waking up early.