Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

JIMMY BUFFETT MUSIC SALES JUMPED 7,000% AFTER ARTIST’S DEATH

The week after Jimmy Buffet died of skin cancer, the sales of the songwriter’s tracks rose over 7,000%. This is according to date from Luminate presented by Billboard.

Buffet was put on the digital song sales chart like he had never been in his six-decade long career.

COSTCO OFFERING ONLINE HEALTH VISITS

Costco now offering their members online health checkups for as low as $29.

This is in partnership with Sesame, a direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace that connects medical providers nationwide with consumers. Costco members that start Monday can book healthcare visits through their membership in all 50 states.

FED RESERVE: PEOPLE RUNNING OUT OF PANDEMIC SAVINGS

During the pandemic, the cash that some Americans stockpiled during the lockdowns is but a memory in most households.

A Federal Reserve study now finds after adjusting for inflation. Those with incomes in the bottom 80% had more savings in March 2020 than in June of this year.

TEEN CAR OWNERSHIP COSTS $11,378 PER YEAR

Teen car ownership costs more than in-state tuition at a public university, according to a car app Jerry Shows.

It now costs $11,378 yearly for a teen to own and drive a new car. This is more than the average in-state tuition at a four year public university, which is estimated to be at $10,940.

SOUTHWEST HOLDS WEEK OF WOW SALE

Southwest Airlines is preparing for its popular week of wow sale. Past savings during week of wow promotions included fares as low as $29 for a one-way.

Each day Southwest Airlines will unveil a different deal.