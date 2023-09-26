Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.
JIMMY BUFFETT MUSIC SALES JUMPED 7,000% AFTER ARTIST’S DEATH
The week after Jimmy Buffet died of skin cancer, the sales of the songwriter’s tracks rose over 7,000%. This is according to date from Luminate presented by Billboard.
Buffet was put on the digital song sales chart like he had never been in his six-decade long career.
COSTCO OFFERING ONLINE HEALTH VISITS
Costco now offering their members online health checkups for as low as $29.
This is in partnership with Sesame, a direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace that connects medical providers nationwide with consumers. Costco members that start Monday can book healthcare visits through their membership in all 50 states.
FED RESERVE: PEOPLE RUNNING OUT OF PANDEMIC SAVINGS
During the pandemic, the cash that some Americans stockpiled during the lockdowns is but a memory in most households.
A Federal Reserve study now finds after adjusting for inflation. Those with incomes in the bottom 80% had more savings in March 2020 than in June of this year.
TEEN CAR OWNERSHIP COSTS $11,378 PER YEAR
Teen car ownership costs more than in-state tuition at a public university, according to a car app Jerry Shows.
It now costs $11,378 yearly for a teen to own and drive a new car. This is more than the average in-state tuition at a four year public university, which is estimated to be at $10,940.
SOUTHWEST HOLDS WEEK OF WOW SALE
Southwest Airlines is preparing for its popular week of wow sale. Past savings during week of wow promotions included fares as low as $29 for a one-way.
Each day Southwest Airlines will unveil a different deal.