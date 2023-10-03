Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

27M TUNED IN FOR JETS-CHIEFS GAME

Last Sunday’s Chiefs versus Jets game was the highest rated TV show since the Superbowl. This was in thanks to Taylor Swift and her 2 million female viewers.

An average 27 million viewers tuned into the game.

X CONSIDERS ADDING GAME STREAMING, LIVE SHOPPING

Elon Musk looks to add new video features, including game streaming, and live shopping. This is as part of his attempt to turn X into an everything app.

The company formerly known as Twitter is experimenting with basic, twitch-like game streaming capabilities. These capabilities are currently accessible to X premium subscribers.

STATISTICS SHOW DRIVE THRU LANES GETTING FASTER

Average time spent in a drive-thru lane shrank by 29 seconds this year. This includes wait times to order being 25 seconds shorter, and the average number of cars in line fell from 2.76 to 1.27.

Restaurant companies such as McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A are trying new methods to speed up service and reduce errors.

3 IN 4 AMERICANS SAY THEY CAN EAT PIZZA FOR EVERY MEAL

A survey found that the average person can eat over half, which is five slices of an entire pizza by themselves. The average person can do this in a single sitting and eats pizza three times monthly.

According to One Poll and Amazon Fresh Poll found that Indiana’s favorite pizza is circular, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, and parmesan.