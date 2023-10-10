Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

SOUTHWEST PILOTS MAKING PROGRESS TOWARD DEAL

Southwest Airlines and Pilots are making progress toward a new deal after icy relations going on for months. Over 9,000 Southwest Airlines Pilots are currently in mediation.

Both the company and its pilots are working to reach a new contract deal ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

HALLOWEEN SPENDING TO SURPASS PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending will reach $12.2 billion as participation exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Americans will spend the most on candy followed by decorations.

CHINA BOOSTING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SPENDING

China aims to boost their computing power by more than %50 by 2025, as Beijing tightens its focus on supercomputing and artificial intelligence innovations.

This plan comes amid rising competition between China and the U.S. in many high-tech areas ranging from semiconductors and supercomputers to A.I.

CRUISE TICKET PRICES SURGING

Ticket prices for cruises are surging as operators say they’re meeting higher demand for post-pandemic vacations.

Cruise operators such as Carnival and Royal Carribean said they’re considering raising prices to close the gap between the price of cruise vacations and land-based vacation alternatives.

TECH JOB SALARIES, NUMBER OF OPENINGS DROPPING

Tech workers in the U.S. are experiencing a drop in salaries and in the number of jobs available. According to reports from Hired, tech salaries plunged to their lowest point in the last five years, decreasing 9% from $141,000 to $129,000 from 2022 to mid 2023.