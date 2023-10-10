Tuesday’s business headlines
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.
SOUTHWEST PILOTS MAKING PROGRESS TOWARD DEAL
Southwest Airlines and Pilots are making progress toward a new deal after icy relations going on for months. Over 9,000 Southwest Airlines Pilots are currently in mediation.
Both the company and its pilots are working to reach a new contract deal ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
HALLOWEEN SPENDING TO SURPASS PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS
The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending will reach $12.2 billion as participation exceeds pre-pandemic levels.
Americans will spend the most on candy followed by decorations.
CHINA BOOSTING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SPENDING
China aims to boost their computing power by more than %50 by 2025, as Beijing tightens its focus on supercomputing and artificial intelligence innovations.
This plan comes amid rising competition between China and the U.S. in many high-tech areas ranging from semiconductors and supercomputers to A.I.
CRUISE TICKET PRICES SURGING
Ticket prices for cruises are surging as operators say they’re meeting higher demand for post-pandemic vacations.
Cruise operators such as Carnival and Royal Carribean said they’re considering raising prices to close the gap between the price of cruise vacations and land-based vacation alternatives.
TECH JOB SALARIES, NUMBER OF OPENINGS DROPPING
Tech workers in the U.S. are experiencing a drop in salaries and in the number of jobs available. According to reports from Hired, tech salaries plunged to their lowest point in the last five years, decreasing 9% from $141,000 to $129,000 from 2022 to mid 2023.