Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

netflix considers another price hike

Netflix subscribers went up by about six million in the third quarter likely due to the company’s crackdown on sharing pass words.

The streaming pioneer is expected to set the stage for price increases when the company reports its earnings tomorrow. It’s been estimated 100 million viewers use the service without subscribing.

fewer than 26% of households have someone working remotely

Less than 26% of households now have someone working remotely. A sharp decline from early 2021 peak of 37%, according to the Census Bureau.

At a state level, all 50 states have seen work-from-home rates drop from their pandemic highs. Currently, about 32% of Indiana workers are remote.

southwest lowers requirements for frequent flyer program

The Airline is lowering the requirements to qualify for its top levels of their frequent flyer program, this moved is aimed at travelers upset with other airlines making their elite status’ harder to reach.

Southwest said Monday that it will reduce by 20% the amount of flights needed to qualify for its “A-list” levels in its rapid rewards program.

best buy to step selling dvds, blu-ray discs

Best Buy to stop selling DVD’s and Blu-Ray discs at the end of 2023 holiday season. The company says that streaming has made them obsolete, and it can use physical space in its stores and warehouses for higher demand tech products.

coca-cola launches canned cocktail

Coca-Cola set to launch canned cocktails in Europe early next year, then in the U.S. sometime later.

The U.S. Distilled Spirits Council found ready to drink beverages to be the fastest growing spirits category.