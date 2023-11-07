Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gen X unprepared for retirement

A report from the National Institute on Retirement Security found that Gen X is woefully unprepared for retirement.

Gen Xers lost significant net worth due to the Great Recession and are also burdened with student loans, inflation, and other debt.

However, Gen X is increasing retirement savings now, and government programs could provide extra help.

At-home workers miss out on promotions

A business professor says young people who work remotely are ‘probably not’ going to become corporate CEOs because many at-home workers miss out on promotions.

NYU Professor Suzie Welch also says those who adopt this mindset are unlikely to ever make as much money as their peers.

Summer heat takes toll on farms

Summer extremes hit farms all across the United States from California to Mississippi to Minnesota and beyond.

The impact hurt both farmers and U.S. consumers. It’s especially hurt cotton and peanut crops that are grown in the South.

Netflix set to increase prices again

Netflix is bringing in the holidays with another price increase.

The new prices bring the standard plan with ads to $6.99 a month and the standard plan without ads to $15.49 a month.

The premium plan hops to 22-99 a month.

Average American visits 5 homes over the holidays

The average American will visit five different houses for the holidays this year, according to a new survey by OnePoll on behalf of Chinet.

The researchers found that nearly two-thirds of those surveyed say they wish they were visiting others even more often.

Many Americans will be busy this holiday season with Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas parties or dinners, Hanukkah festivities, or New Year’s Eve celebrations.