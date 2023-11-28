Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: Mounjaro is more effective at weight loss than Ozempic in overweight/obese adults

Lilly’s diabetes drug Mounjaro is more effective for weight loss than Ozempic in overweight or obese adults, according to a large analysis of real-world data.

The results come as both drugs have been approved for weight loss amid soaring demand in the U.S. for their ability to help patients shed unwanted pounds over time.

Real estate scams on the rise

Real estate scams are on the rise due to the shortage of homes for sale.

Data from Certifid shows that 77% of real estate professionals surveyed reported seeing an increase in seller impersonation fraud attempts within the last six months, with 54% experiencing at least one seller impersonation fraud attempt during that period.

Google to begin deleting inactive accounts

Google is expected to soon start getting rid of some inactive accounts.

Google accounts will purge accounts whose owners haven’t signed into or used them in the past two years as soon as Friday, according to a May blog post and a webpage about its inactivity policy.

Biden announces supply chain initiatives

The Biden administration has announced a huge plan to tackle issues plaguing the U.S. supply chain.

He invoked a Cold War-era measure to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines and medical supplies that he has deemed important for national defense.

People using Yelp and Duolingo for dating

The Wall Street Journal reports daters are searching for romance on non-dating sites ranging from language-learning platform Duolingo to film-review hub letterboxd.

Striking up a conversation on a service where you know someone shares your interests can feel more natural than sifting through dating apps, former dating service users say.

Some say apps like Yelp and others are a cheap way to find romance.