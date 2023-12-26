Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

a roof over your head could be overvalued

Housing is now overvalued in 88% of the U.S. according to the ratings agency Fitch. The metropolitan areas where homes are most overvalued are in South Carolina, Texas, and New Jersey.

Fitch said in July in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro, homes are 15% to 19% overvalued. The area has actually gotten more overvalued over the last few years, too.

At the end of 2021, the metro’s housing was only 10% to 14% overvalued. Fitch however, doesn’t see prices coming down soon.

retailers making returns more difficult this year

Stores have made it more difficult to return items this year. Retailers such as Amazon and Macy’s have added fees or shortened the window for returning online purchases this holiday season.

About 40% of retailers charge for an online return, up from 31% last year, according to Narvar, a company that manages returns for retailers.

weight drugs are no big loss for holidays

Some Americans on weight loss drugs skipped them over the past few days so they could enjoy holiday foods. Media reports say others wanted to just save money.

However, doctors say if someone misses two or three doses, body can lose how well acclimated it has become to those medications.

disney box office bombs lack magic touch

Disney had a string of disappointments at the box office this year with the Marvel movies performing below expectations.

Indiana Jones, the Little Mermaid, and the Haunted Mansion were also flops. Disney’s box office calendar into 2024 remains in flux due to the lengthy actors and writers strikes.

FEWER PEOPLE ARE POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Fewer people are posting on social media. In an October report from data-intelligence company Morning Consult, 61% of U.S. adult respondents with a social media account said they have become more selective about what they post.

The reasons are varied: People say they feel they can’t control the content they see. They have become more protective about sharing their lives online. They also say the fun of social media has fizzled.