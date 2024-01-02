Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Recall of cans of baby formula

Over 675 thousand cans of baby formula are being recalled for possible bacterial contamination.

Reckitt and Mead Johnson Nutrition is voluntarily recalling cans of Nutramigen hypoallergenic infant formula powder, a specialty formula given to infants with cow’s milk allergy.

Following product sample testing outside of the U.S. currently, only 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans made in June 2023 are included in the recall.

X worth 71% less since Musk Purchase

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is worth 71% less now than it was when Elon Musk bought it in late 2022, according to Fidelity.

The investment group made the valuation on Monday, the second time it dropped the value of X in 2023. Musk had purchased the social media giant for $44 billion.

AI to hit ‘greater heights’ in 2024

A.I. experts believing the continued development of the technology will reach even greater heights in 2024.

They say this will be the year that we see a lot more customization and niche A.I. companies to pop up while massive large language models continue to aggregate and process vast sums of data.

Young men at greatest risk of gambling addiction

The recent rollout of legalized sports betting across the 36 states has surged the gambling industry, but experts say it’s coming at the cost of mental health in young men.

In particular, easy access to online gambling has a grasp on the Gen Z crowd. A recent report from Rutgers University found that a third of bettors 18 to 24 exclusively wagered online rather than being inside a casino or in-person facility.

RxBar offers reward for moving couch

RxBar is offering a reward for customers who accept an unusual New Year’s challenge, moving their couches.

Anyone who pledges to move their couch for 30 days can enter a contest for a $2,500 cash reward. RxBar says the couch is the epitome of warmth and coziness and sometimes tempts us away from staying active.