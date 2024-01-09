Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Near record-breaking debt in November

Americans did not rein in their spending this past holiday season, and now have near-record- breaking debt balances to show for it.

The Federal Reserve bank of New York consumer borrowing spiked by $23.75 billion in November. That is more than double the economists’ expectations for a $9 billion increase and sending outstanding credit balances north of the $5 trillion mark for the first time on record.

Budget deal may mean delaying your tax filing

Taxpayers may want to delay filing their returns closer to the April 15 deadline as Congress negotiates a $100 billion bill that could offer breaks to both parents and businesses.

Lawmakers are still wrangling over restoring some of Donald Trump’s tax cuts in exchange for expanding the child tax credit.

Bonus depreciation, research-and-development, and the net interest deduction are also still on the table. Tax experts say there should be clarity on these items mid-February.

Duolingo cutting some contractors

Duolingo, the maker of language-learning software, is cutting some contractors while using generative artificial intelligence to create more content.

The company also uses A.I. to generate voices within the app and has introduced a premium tier, Duolingo Max, with A.I.-generated feedback and conversations in other languages.

Taco Bell launches new value menu

Taco Bell is launching its new value menu, which offers ten items for $3 or less and a new, vegetarian “build-your-own-cravings-box” the fast-food chain is set to launch the new cravings value menu on Thursday.

The value menu prices vary from $1.19 to $2.99 and feature a variety of options for meat eaters and vegetarians alike, like the cheesy bean and rice burrito for $1.49 and the new $1.99 double stacked taco.

Oscar Mayer seeks Weinermobile pilots

Oscar Mayer is seeking new pilots to drive their Weinermobile vehicle. It is a one year, full-time, paid gig. It pays $35,000 a year. Oscar Meyer says statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Weinermobile.

The company takes pride in welcoming the next class of college students who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.