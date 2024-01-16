Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana Ranks #11 for best drivers

Indiana ranks high for best drivers, according to WalletHub. It ranks the Hoosier state eleventh best state for drivers, noting the state’s cost to own and maintain a vehicle, traffic, and infrastructure.

Americans volunteering less than ever

Americans are volunteering less than ever. Americorps through the Census Bureau says there was an especially steep decline during the Pandemic.

Less than a quarter of Americans aged 16 and older said they formally volunteered through an organization between September 2020 to 2021. That is down 30% in 2019 and the lowest rate recorded since the organization began the survey in 2002.

The decline is prevalent across various states and demographic groups.

IMF: A.I. likely to worsen inequality

The IMF says A.I. is likely to worsen overall inequality. The International Monetary Fund warned that nearly 40% of jobs across the globe could be affected by the rise of A.I.

With high-income economies facing greater risks than emerging markets and low-income countries.

Natural gas production at 11-month low

U.S. Natural Gas output fell to a preliminary 11-month low on Sunday as frigid weather froze wells across the country, while gas demand for heating and power generation was on track to hit record highs.

The drop in U.S. gas availability, used for heating homes, so far this week was the most in over a year but there is no danger of running out.

Third Monday of january ‘most depressing’ day

The third Monday of January is regarded as the most depressing day of the year. The term gained traction in 2005 by a travel company that was capitalizing on the best time for travelers to book getaway trips.

Then, a psychologist came up with a formula, using factors like post-holiday blues and failed New Year’s resolutions, to define “Blue Monday.”

Some Therapists say Blue Monday corresponds with “seasonal affective disorder,” a type of depression triggered by certain seasons of the year, most often fall or winter.