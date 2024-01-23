Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

INDIANA RANKED 35TH BEST STATE TO RETIRE

Indiana ranked 35th best state to retire. WalletHub says Indiana was affordable but was weak in health care.

The number one best state to retire is Florida.

78% trying to improve sleep this year

Indiana was also in the middle of states for good quality sleep. A poll by Herbalife and OnePoll says 78% of respondents said they’re trying to improve their quality of sleep in 2024.

This involves making their bedtime and morning routine more consistent, taking time away form screens before bed and eating less in the evening before bed.

40% of respondents also said that improving the quality of their sleep is their No.1 priority in life right now.

85% of Americans thinking of new job

Many workers want to switch jobs but it’s getting tougher. Roughly 85% of 1,000 U.S. professionals polled in a new LinkedIn survey say they’re thinking about changing jobs this year, up from 67% a year earlier.

However, the latest Gallup survey research shows that the share of U.S. workers who say they felt engaged in their jobs slipped in the second half of 2023 after a slight rebound in the first half.

barstool and rumble partnership proving fruitful

A partnership with Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports is powering shares of video platform Rumble higher. Investors flocked to the company, driving shares up 36%, adding about $502 million to its value.

The pact announced Monday will provide Rumble users access to all of Barstool’s Sports and Entertainment content on the platform and includes an advertising arrangement.

chris stapleton launching own whiskey brand

Chris Stapleton is launching his own Traveller Whiskey with famed Buffalo Trace Distillery. The whiskey is named after his 2015 album ‘Traveller’.

The whiskey is sold at retailers at nationwide for about 40 bucks.