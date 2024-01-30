Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana is 22nd best state for singles

As we get to closer to Valentine’s Day, one study took a look at States to see how it was to be single. WalletHub ranks Indiana 22nd.

Indiana got high markets for cost of living which helped the dating dollars stretch further but didn’t have as many fun and romantic things to do as some other states.

Americans don’t believe tax is value for money

Well, Americans say they pay too much in taxes and get little in return.

The poll from the Associated Press, NORC Center for Public Affairs research found 66% of Americans say they pay too much.

Most trust their local governments more than the federal government.

neuralink inserts chip implant into human brain

Elon Musk announced that his human tech startup Neuralink has inserted a chip implant into the brain of its first human test subject.

The billionaire said the person had the chip surgically implanted into the brain on Sunday and “is recovering well.”

The brain chip, which has 1,000 electrodes, is meant to allow people to wirelessly perform computer functions by just thinking of what they’d like to do via “think-and-clip” mechanism.

nascar races into new streaming agreement

NASCAR has a new seven-year agreement with Prime video. The platform will have the exclusive rights to five of its cup series races in 2025.

Also, Netflix is set to release a NASCAR documentary series, ‘NASCAR: Full Speed,” today.

this year sees the most expensive super bowl tickets

Tickets to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas are the most expensive ever for the event, going for an average of $9,815 each so far, according to reseller TickPick.

The prices is 70% more than last year’s game. TickPick credits the game’s location as the biggest factor driving demand. It’s the first NFL championship to be held in the city.