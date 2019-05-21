Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Vienna hot dogs

This is bad timing, right before Memorial Day.

Vienna Beef is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs.

There is possible metal contamination.

The hot dogs were shipped to Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

CBD Indy 500

CBD is meeting at the Indy 500.

New Mexico-based CBD products maker craft 1861 sponsors the Carlin race team in one of the first deals of its kind in major professional sports.

Craft 1861’s name and logo will be displayed on Carlin’s cars during the prestigious race.

Sprint, T-Mobile

The Sprint – T-Mobile merger had some good news and bad news Monday.

The head of the FCC is backing the controversial merger saying it will help 5G and rural wireless.

But Bloomberg reports the Department of Justice is leaning against it, worried about having only three major wireless carriers in the US.

Kohl’s

If you’re looking to get some Colts or Pacers gear, Kohl’s will expand its selection of sports paraphernalia through a partnership with Fanatics.

The deal will offer Kohl’s shoppers more fan gear online, starting this fall.

Shoppers can expect access to “hundreds of thousands” of items, including team apparel, jersey, hats, collectibles, tailgating and novelty products. The goods will pertain to both professional and collegiate teams.