INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Google

Google has settled a class-action age-discrimination lawsuit, though the tech giant still denies older applicants during its interview process.

Bloomberg says the $11 million settlement will be divided up amongst the more than 200 jobseekers who applied to join Google when they were over 40 years old.

Google will also train employees and managers about age bias.

GNC

GNC could close up to 900 stores and slash its mall location count in half as the retail apocalypse roars on.

The CEO says given current mall trends, store closings will be on the high end.

The stores will close by the end of next year.

Amazon Align

Amazon has advisesd customers to throw away Align nutritional supplements sold on site by third parties because they’re probably fake.

The real Align products are sold by Procter and Gamble.

Amazon is now only selling Align products it has received directly from P&G manufacturing facilities

Banking for cannabis

A Senate hearing is scheduled Tuesday to consider banking for the cannabis business.

Since cannabis is banned at the federal level, it’s hard for companies to set up accounts.

The panel isn’t expected to make a decision but rather listen to evidence from those in the industry.